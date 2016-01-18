European Commission: Seven countries apply control at internal borders of EU

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Articles of the legislation on the temporary introduction of border controls at the internal borders of the Schengen area in order to curb the influx of illegal migrants employed seven countries - Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Germany, France and Malta.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this was stated by Spokeswoman for the European Commission, Natasha Bertaud.

"At present, three countries - Norway, Sweden and Denmark have introduced controls on the basis of Article 25 of the Schengen Borders Code due to unforeseen circumstances. Four more countries - Austria, Germany, France and Malta - take control measures in accordance with Article 24 - in connection with the predictable circumstances "- said Bertaud to reporters in Brussels.

According to the European agency for the control of external borders of Frontex, in 2015, more than 1.2 million migrants came to EU.