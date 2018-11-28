European Commission says calls for holding EU referendum on Brexit inadmissible

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Council of the European Union did not approve the initiative to hold a referendum in the European Union on whether the citizens of the union want to, the vice-president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis told at a press conference, Report informs citing TASS.

"We decided to recognize this application as unacceptable," he said.

" The European Commission has today decided not to register a European Citizens' Initiative entitled. 'EU wide referendum whether the European Citizens want the United Kingdom to remain or to leave!”. The Commission found that that the conditions for registration of this initiative were not met as the matter falls outside of the EU's field of competence.



