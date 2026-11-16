Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    European Commission disburses $1.88B tranche to Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 16:18
    European Commission disburses $1.88B tranche to Ukraine

    The European Commission has disbursed another tranche of €1.71 billion ($1.88 billion) to Ukraine under the EU's €90 billion ($99.08 billion) Ukraine Support Loan, Report informs, citing the EC.

    The funds are intended for purchasing drones, ammunition, and air defense systems, including early-warning radars and missiles.

    This is already the eighth tranche allocated to Ukraine under the defense component of this loan mechanism.

    "The financing will allow Kyiv to procure military equipment and weapons from Ukrainian and European manufacturers," the EC said in a statement.

    Around 40% of the disbursed amount will be directed toward contracts with manufacturers located in European Union countries.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU will continue supporting Ukraine and working toward achieving a just and lasting peace that would guarantee the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Europe's security.

    According to European Commission data, €23.6 billion ($25.98 billion) in EU financial support remains available to Ukraine until the end of 2026. Of this amount, approximately €19.2 billion ($21.14 billion) is envisaged under the Ukraine Support Loan, including €10.2 billion ($11.23 billion) to strengthen the country's defense-industrial capacity and €9 billion ($9.91 billion) in budget assistance. Nearly another €4.4 billion ($4.84 billion) in budget support remains available under the Ukraine Facility program.

    Overall, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the EU and its member states have provided Kyiv with €237.6 billion ($261.58 billion) in assistance, including €3.8 billion ($4.18 billion) in proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict European Commission European Union Ursula von der Leyen
    AK Ukraynaya dronların, döyüş sursatlarının və HHM sistemlərinin alınması üçün daha 1,71 milyard avro ayırıb
    Еврокомиссия выделила Украине еще €1,71 млрд на закупку дронов, боеприпасов и систем ПВО
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