The European Union and Jordan have agreed to deepen their strategic partnership, with the EU pledging up to €3 billion in financial support to the kingdom in 2025–2027 to promote economic modernisation, attract investment, create jobs and strengthen regional stability.

According to Report's European bureau, the agreements were reached at the EU-Jordan Investment Conference on the shores of the Dead Sea, attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and King Abdullah II.

Under the agreements, the EU will provide Jordan with up to €500 million in macro-financial assistance in the form of loans in 2027–2028, as well as €110 million in budget support to implement economic reforms. Of this amount, €63 million will go towards strengthening economic resilience, developing trade and investment, and reforming the water sector and public administration.

A significant share of European investment will be allocated to ensuring water security, developing desalination and drinking water supply infrastructure, improving digital connectivity, supporting industry in its transition to a green economy, and enhancing the competitiveness and export potential of Jordanian businesses.

In particular, European financial institutions and partners will mobilize €1.6 billion for water sector projects, including the construction of a system to desalinate and transport water from Aqaba to Amman, which is expected to meet around 40% of the country's drinking water needs.

The EU also intends to support the development of digital infrastructure, including the extension of the Medusa submarine cable to Jordan, and allocate funding for industrial modernization, green economy development and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The conference marked another step in implementing the EU-Jordan strategic partnership launched in January 2025.

The European side also announced the start of negotiations with the kingdom on an Agreement on Sustainable Investment Facilitation, aimed at simplifying investment procedures and creating more predictable conditions for businesses.