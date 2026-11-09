EU seeks to strengthen digital connectivity between Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia

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The European Union intends to strengthen secure digital infrastructure between Europe and Central Asia via the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Türkiye, mobilising up to 623 million euros in investment and technical assistance under a regional digital connectivity initiative.

According to the European bureau of Report, citing the European Commission, the first meeting of the High-Level Platform on Digital Connectivity was held in Chisinau on November 9.

The initiative envisages the development of reliable digital infrastructure, including 5G, satellite communications, artificial intelligence and data centres. The projects aim to develop secure terrestrial and satellite connections, as well as other essential infrastructure along the Middle Corridor.

The meeting was attended by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, ministers responsible for digital transformation, and representatives of EU member states, the Black Sea region, Türkiye, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, as well as international financial institutions and the private sector.

Launched in June 2026, the Digital Connectivity Platform is part of the EU's agenda to develop transport, energy and digital links with Central Asia via the South Caucasus and the Black Sea region.

The EU expects the development of the Middle Corridor to help diversify transport routes, triple trade flows and significantly reduce cargo transit times by 2030.

The platform's next meeting, focusing on energy connectivity, is scheduled for 2027. The second ministerial meeting on regional security and connectivity will take place in Brussels on November 16.