    EU's informal summit on European future due on May 9

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ EU will hold a high-level informal summit in Sibiu, Romania on May 9, 2019, Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor-Viorel Melescanu said.

    Reoport informs citing TASS that Melescanu spoke at the forum in Doha.

    "The informal meeting of the EU leaders will take place in Sibiu on May 9," he said adding that the summit will be devoted to the future of Europe. 

