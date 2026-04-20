Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    EU proposes full resumption of cooperative agreement with Syria

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    • 20 April, 2026
    • 18:13
    EU proposes full resumption of cooperative agreement with Syria

    The European Commission has proposed a full ​resumption of its 1978 cooperation ‌agreement with Syria, deepening its engagement ahead of formal talks ​with Syria's authorities in ​May, Report informs via Reuters.

    Syria, which had most Western ​sanctions lifted at the end ​of last year, is seeking broader integration into the international community ​under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, ​who headed an alliance of Islamist rebel ‌factions ⁠to oust former leader Bashar al-Assad at the end of 2024 after a 14-year ​war.

    It ​is also ⁠emerging as a critical transit point, particularly ​amid the energy crisis ​triggered ⁠by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during ⁠the Iran ​war.

    The proposal will ​need to be formally adopted by the ​European Council.

    European Commission Syria
    Avropa Komissiyası Suriya ilə əməkdaşlıq sazişinin tam bərpasını təklif edir
    ЕК предлагает возобновить полноценное соглашение о сотрудничестве с Сирией

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