The European Commission has proposed a full ​resumption of its 1978 cooperation ‌agreement with Syria, deepening its engagement ahead of formal talks ​with Syria's authorities in ​May, Report informs via Reuters.

Syria, which had most Western ​sanctions lifted at the end ​of last year, is seeking broader integration into the international community ​under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, ​who headed an alliance of Islamist rebel ‌factions ⁠to oust former leader Bashar al-Assad at the end of 2024 after a 14-year ​war.

It ​is also ⁠emerging as a critical transit point, particularly ​amid the energy crisis ​triggered ⁠by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during ⁠the Iran ​war.

The proposal will ​need to be formally adopted by the ​European Council.