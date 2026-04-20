EU proposes full resumption of cooperative agreement with Syria
Other countries
- 20 April, 2026
- 18:13
The European Commission has proposed a full resumption of its 1978 cooperation agreement with Syria, deepening its engagement ahead of formal talks with Syria's authorities in May, Report informs via Reuters.
Syria, which had most Western sanctions lifted at the end of last year, is seeking broader integration into the international community under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who headed an alliance of Islamist rebel factions to oust former leader Bashar al-Assad at the end of 2024 after a 14-year war.
It is also emerging as a critical transit point, particularly amid the energy crisis triggered by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war.
The proposal will need to be formally adopted by the European Council.
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