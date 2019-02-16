EU makes decision on sanctions against Russia

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ / The European Union has decided to impose sanctions against Russia due to the incident in the Kerch Strait. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the due statement came by head of Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl.

"The decision has already been made at the appropriate level," — said Kneissl.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany supports sanctions against Russia, they should be consistent.

Sanctions against Russia due to the incident in the Kerch Strait was also introduced by the US.