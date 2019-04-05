EU declines May's proposal - UPDATED

European Union President Donald Tusk did not give a nod to the proposal of British Prime Minister Theresa May, Report informs citing the Sky News.

Donald Tusk intends to postpone the Brexit until March 31, 2020.

According to him, the only acceptable option is to wait for another year until the British Parliament will break through the Brexit-related impasse.

British Prime Minister Theresa May asked the EU to postpone the Brexit date from April 12 to June 30, 2019 over the parliament's refusal to approve the proposal of the British government on the text of the agreement with the European Union.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that May sent the corresponding letter to Donald Tusk, head of the European Council in the morning.

"I inform the European Union that the UK is seeking for another further extension of the date of Brexit. Britain proposes that this period should end (exit from the EU - ed.) on June 30, 2019 ... Britain is determined to complete the process of exit from the EU," the letter says.

The British Prime Minister expressed regret that the parliament has so far failed to approve the text of the Brexit agreement. She also assured Tusk that Britain will not participate in the elections to the European Parliament.