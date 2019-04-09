 Top

EU: Britain must explain how it wants to use Brexit extension

Report informs citing the TASS, the Romanian minister for European Affairs George Ciamba said on Tuesday.

“It is critical that Britain explains to European Union leaders on Wednesday how it intends to use the extension of the Brexit deadline it wants to apply for," Romanian Minister for European Affairs George Ciamba said on Tuesday.

Ciamba, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, told reporters before a meeting of EU ministers in Luxembourg that the EU welcomed Britain’s readiness to organize European parliament elections in May, but that in itself was not enough to grant London more time.

“We welcome the fact there is a commitment to organize European elections, it was one of the requirements to discuss the issue (of the extension),” Ciamba said.

“It is not enough... It is important for us to understand why the UK wants to stay (longer), you have to stay with a view to something,” he said.

