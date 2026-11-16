Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    EU approves €8B under Ukraine Facility program

    Other countries
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 15:17
    EU approves €8B under Ukraine Facility program

    Ukraine will receive approximately €8 billion following the Council of the European Union approved the largest single disbursement under the Ukraine Facility program.

    According to Report, citing a statement from the Council of the European Union, around €5 billion of the total amount will be provided in the form of loans under the Ukraine Support Loan program planned for 2026.

    The payment was approved after Ukraine met more than 20 reform-related benchmarks. These cover the judicial system, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering measures, financial markets, state asset management, human capital, the business environment, decentralization and regional policy, energy, the agri-food sector, digital transformation, and environmental protection.

    The Ukraine Facility is intended to support Ukraine's macro-financial stability, recovery and modernization, the functioning of public administration, and the implementation of reforms.

    Disbursements under the program are linked to the Ukraine Plan, which outlines the country's recovery and modernization strategy as well as a reform agenda aligned with its objective of joining the European Union.

    European Union (EU) Ukraine Support Loan Council of the European Union
    Aİ Ukraynaya 8 milyard avro ayrılmasını təsdiqləyib
    ЕС одобрил выделение Украине 8 млрд евро
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