Baku, 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ EU allocates Turkey €1 Billion to help Syrian refugees through UN programs.Donald Tusk said that EU leaders have agreed to allocate at least €1 billion to help Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey and other countries, Report informs referring to Sputnik International.

EU leaders have agreed to allocate at least €1 billion (about $1.1 billion) to help Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey and other countries in the region through UN programs, European Council President Donald Tusk has announced.

The European Council President said that the money pledged by EU leaders will go to the UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) and the United Nations World Food Programme.

Tusk also told reporters that EU leaders have agreed to cooperate on hotspots.