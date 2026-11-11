Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Ethiopia outlines three priorities for COP32

    Other countries
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 14:48
    Ethiopia outlines three priorities for COP32

    Ethiopia will focus on early action, clearer climate finance commitments and emissions cuts when it hosts COP32 in 2027, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said.

    Report's correspondent in Antalya informs that Abiy outlined the priorities at the COP31 leaders' summit.

    "Early action will be at the heart of our agenda: releasing funding when warnings are issued and getting help first to those most at risk. This work must begin now. Every financial commitment must answer three questions: how much, by when and on what terms?" he said.

    Abiy said the answers must be clear enough for governments to plan their budgets, investors to make investment decisions and local communities to prepare for potential impacts.

    The prime minister said developing countries need international support and affordable climate finance. He said they pay nearly $1 trillion in interest on public debt and that high borrowing costs limit their ability to invest in climate resilience.

    He also urged countries that bear the greatest responsibility for emissions and have the resources to act to lead efforts to cut emissions this decade.

    "Ethiopia will work closely with the COP31 presidency to help make the conference a success. We look forward to welcoming you to Ethiopia, the land of origins," he said.

    Abiy Ahmed Ali COP32 Ethiopia
    Efiopiya COP32-nin üç prioritet istiqamətini açıqlayıb
    Эфиопия обозначила три приоритетных направления COP32
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