Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Esmaeil Baghaei: Iran still in state of war

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    • 20 April, 2026
    • 14:20
    Esmaeil Baghaei: Iran still in state of war

    Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran remains in a state of war given the US threats and ceasefire violations, Report informs via Tasnim.

    "Every time we discuss the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, we should take into account the reasons that led to the current situation," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

    According to him, there were no problems in the Strait of Hormuz before the US and Israel began military action against Iran.

    "The current situation is due to US actions. We are still in a state of war. Yes, a ceasefire was formally declared, but unfortunately, from the very beginning, it has been repeatedly violated by the US. Statements that Iranian ports and vessels may become US targets have further complicated the situation," he noted.

    Baghaei added that, under current conditions, unilaterally ensuring free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is out of the question: not only because of the measures taken by Iran as a coastal state, but also because shipping companies, cargo owners, and insurers themselves are unwilling to transit the region due to the risks involved.

    He also noted that to avoid similar situations in the future, it is necessary to develop clear protocols to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

    Esmaeil Baghaei Strait of Hormuz Escalation in Middle East
    Bəqai: İran hələ də müharibə vəziyyətindədir
    Эсмаил Багаи: Иран по-прежнему находится в состоянии войны

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