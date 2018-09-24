Erdogan: UN Security Council should consist of 20 permanent members

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ / President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated the need for radical reform of the UN Security Council and the inability of the organization to resolve global issues in its current state.

Report informs citing TASS that Turkish president addressed to the Turkish and Muslim communities in New York, where he arrived to participate in the UN General Assembly.

"Five out of 194 countries cannot judge the whole world, there should not be a division into permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. If it is reformed, there will be 20 permanent members, representatives of all continents and religions, and there will be rotation. Only then the UN can act fairly," said the Turkish president.

The Turkish leader noted that currently the global organization is not able to resolve the existing conflicts.

According to him, the UN is unable to resolve either the Syrian crisis or the Palestinian problem. He added that "the unresolved Palestinian problem is rather related to the lack of unity among Muslims than to Israel's rejection of laws."