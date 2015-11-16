Erdogan, Putin agree to hold High Level Cooperation Council meeting

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the cooperation against terrorism during their bilateral talks held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in southern Antalya province on late Sunday.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media according to Turkish Presidential sources, head of Turkish Intelligence Agency Hakan Fidan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Ali Rıza Alaboyun and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov were also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, the two presidents reiterated determination to fight against terror. The both parties agreed to hold Turkey-Russia High Level Cooperation Council Meeting in Russia on 15th of December.

Turkey hosts leaders of 20 major economies in Antalya for the 10th G20 summit, which discuss the world's biggest political and security crises, including Syria and the mass migration of refugees.