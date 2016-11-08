Election polls latest: Hillary Clinton leading ahead of Donald Trump

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the latest polls by the US prestigious media and social survey centers, Democratic Party's presidential candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ahead by 3-5% of her rival, Republican Party candidate, Donald Trump.
Report presents poll results citing the foreign media:
NBC/Wall St. Journal H.Clinton 44%, D.Trump 40%, Morning Consult - H.Clinton 45%, D.Trump 42%, FiveThirtyEight - H.Clinton 48%, D.Trump 46%, Fox News- H.Clinton 45%, D.Trump 43%, USA Today- H.Clinton 45%, D.Trump 43%, Rasmussen - H.Clinton 44, D.Trump 44%, McClatchy/Marist - H.Clinton 46%, D.Trump 44%, Ipsos/Reuters - H.Clinton 44%, D.Trump 40%, Lucid/The Times-Picayune - H.Clinton 44%, D.Trump 39%, YouGov/Economist - H.Clinton 46%, D.Trump 43%, New York Times/CBS News - H.Clinton 47%, D.Trump 44%, Pew - H.Clinton 46, D.Trump 40%, CNN - H.Clinton 49, D.Trump 44%.
The information declares that 80% persons at many US and British betting sites placed bet on Hillary Clinton to win the election.
Notably, today, US will elect its 45th president.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook