Election polls latest: Hillary Clinton leading ahead of Donald Trump

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the latest polls by the US prestigious media and social survey centers, Democratic Party's presidential candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ahead by 3-5% of her rival, Republican Party candidate, Donald Trump.

Report presents poll results citing the foreign media:

NBC/Wall St. Journal H.Clinton 44%, D.Trump 40%, Morning Consult - H.Clinton 45%, D.Trump 42%, FiveThirtyEight - H.Clinton 48%, D.Trump 46%, Fox News- H.Clinton 45%, D.Trump 43%, USA Today- H.Clinton 45%, D.Trump 43%, Rasmussen - H.Clinton 44, D.Trump 44%, McClatchy/Marist - H.Clinton 46%, D.Trump 44%, Ipsos/Reuters - H.Clinton 44%, D.Trump 40%, Lucid/The Times-Picayune - H.Clinton 44%, D.Trump 39%, YouGov/Economist - H.Clinton 46%, D.Trump 43%, New York Times/CBS News - H.Clinton 47%, D.Trump 44%, Pew - H.Clinton 46, D.Trump 40%, CNN - H.Clinton 49, D.Trump 44%.

The information declares that 80% persons at many US and British betting sites placed bet on Hillary Clinton to win the election.

Notably, today, US will elect its 45th president.