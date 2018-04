Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Three police officers were killed in the clashes that ensued in the north-east of Afghanistan between the security forces and the radical group Taliban, eight militants were liquidated, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to a police spokesman in the northern provinces of Shir Aziz Kamaval, the clashes that began on Friday in Badakhshan province, two policemen and nine more militants were wounded.