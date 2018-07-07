Eight ISIS members involved in terrorist attacks in Iran executed

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ / The Iranian Authorities have executed the death penalty of eight militants of ISIS, who were involved in the attacks of 2017 in Tehran, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Notably, a group of four people in women's clothes on June 7, 2017 opened fire in the Iranian Parliament building, later one of the attackers committed a self-explosion. The mausoleum of Imam Khomeini was also subjected to attack: one of the attackers blew up a belt with explosives. As a result of terrorist attacks, about 20 people were killed and dozens of people were injured.

On May 13, the revolutionary court of Iran sentenced eight IG militants involved in the attacks to death. The Supreme court of Iran confirmed the death sentence on June 11.