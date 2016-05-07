Egyptian court sentences 6 to death over leaking documents to Qatar

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced six people to death, including two Al Jazeera journalists, who were accused of leaking state secrets to Qatar.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, the case of jailed former President Mohamed Morsi, who is also charged for espionage for Qatar, was however, adjourned.

The judgement will either be approved or reduced in June after consultations with Egypt's mufti, the highest Sunni religious leader in the country. The court may or may not consider the mufti's feedback.

The defendants have the right to appeal the verdict. Morsi has already been sentenced in three other separate trials.