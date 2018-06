Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ An Egyptian court confirmed a 20-year prison sentence against former president Mohamed Morsi on Saturday, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The Court also confirmed the validity of the sentence.

On April 21 last year, the Cairo Criminal Court sentenced Mohammed Morsi to 20 years in prison for the use of force during the events of the end of 2012 at the presidential palace, "Al-Ittihad" in Cairo.