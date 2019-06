© RTVi https://report.az/storage/news/10711919bae793df1633d5b6205cc6f9/ea70e2af-4533-4d26-bd0a-e148a373d687_292.jpg

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was buried in Cairo after a sudden death during a court trial, Associated Press reports citing Morsi's lawyer.

“The defense lawyer said that the overthrown Egyptian President, Mohamed Morsi was buried in Cairo in the presence of his family,” the agency writes.

Earlier it was reported that Mohamed Morsi died at the age of 67.