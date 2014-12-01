​Egypt court declares ISIS a terror group

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/An Egyptian court has designated ISIS a terrorist organization and banned it in the country, informs Report citing Lebanese TheDailyStar.

The court ruling Sunday adds that it considers all of the ISIS's affiliates to be terrorist organizations as well.

Ansar Beit al-Maqdis or Champions of Jerusalem, a jihadi group based in the Sinai Peninsula that regularly attacks Egyptian security forces, pledged allegiance to ISIS earlier this month.

ISIS has carved out a self-styled caliphate in territory it controls in Syria and Iraq and demanded the loyalty of the world's Muslims. A U.S.-led coalition is now targeting it in airstrikes.

Other countries across the region also have banned the group.