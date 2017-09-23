 Top
    Earthquake hit DPRK following a suspected explosion

    South Korean seismologists also detected 3.4 magnitude quake near nuclear site

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ A magnitude of 3.4 earthquake hit Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) caused by suspected explosion on surface.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti. The quake occurred at 16:29 local time on a location with latitude 129,06 and longitude 41,36.

    It was reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located on surface.

    South Korean seismologists also detected a magnitude-3.4 earthquake in Kilju county near the nuclear site. 

    However, South Korea suggests it was a natural earthquake and not caused by nuclear tests.

