Earthquake hit DPRK following a suspected explosion

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ A magnitude of 3.4 earthquake hit Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) caused by suspected explosion on surface.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti. The quake occurred at 16:29 local time on a location with latitude 129,06 and longitude 41,36.

It was reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located on surface.

South Korean seismologists also detected a magnitude-3.4 earthquake in Kilju county near the nuclear site.

However, South Korea suggests it was a natural earthquake and not caused by nuclear tests.