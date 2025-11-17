Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Drones pose 'threat of humanity's lifetime,' Pentagon official says

    Other countries
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 08:00
    Drones pose 'threat of humanity's lifetime,' Pentagon official says

    Washington believes that drones pose "the threat of humanity's lifetime," US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll told CBS News, Report informs.

    According to him, the counter-drone mission the US Army has been tasked with "is different from nearly anything faced in a long time." "They're cheap, you can 3D-print them at home, and they cross borders incredibly quickly," Driscoll pointed out.

    "If you look at the speed and scale of the devastation that can come from drones, we as a federal government have got to lead on it," the army secretary noted, adding: "But I'm really optimistic. This is actually something we are doing right."

    Driscoll also said that "the problem with the drone fight is you need all sorts of layered defense."

