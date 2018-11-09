Drivers to be deprived of licenses for using Uber in Buenos Aires

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Buenos Aires lawmakers adopted the law envisaging deprivation of driving licenses for provision of services via online service of private taxi Uber, Report informs citing TASS. 39 voted for, 11 against and nine abstained.

Under the new law, the drivers may be deprived of their licenses for 7 to 30 days for using Uber. Moreover, they may be fined up to 200,000 peso ($5,500).

The authors of the initiative say that the law is designed to combat drivers who do not observe the rules of transporting passengers thus putting their lives at risk.

Notably, Uber started receiving orders in Buenos Aires in April 2016. In the same month the court accepted the taxi union's lawsuit and compelled the city authorities to suspeng the service unless the final decision on the case is adopted. The company refused to follow the decision.