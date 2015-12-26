Dozens of people buried in Shandong gypsum mine collapse as Shenzhen clean-up continues

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Dozens of people remain trapped underground after a gypsum mine collapsed in east China’s Shandong Province today – just days after the Shenzhen landslide disaster, Report informs, Xinhua reported.

Emergency crews said four of the 29 people working in the shaft in Baotai township, Pingyi County, had been rescued, leaving 25 underground.

Rescuers are struggling to reach six others whose locations have been confirmed, while the other 19 remain missing.

No further details were provided.

It comes as the more than 5,000 rescuers with over 700 excavators and bulldozers continue to shift through rubble for signs of life following Sunday’s landslide at an industrial park in the southern city of Shenzhen.

The number still missing is now 75 since one survivor was rescued on Wednesday morning. Four bodies have also been found.