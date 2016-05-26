Donald Tusk: The EU’s economic sanctions against Russia will remain in place

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union’s economic sanctions against Russia will remain in place until the Minsk agreements are fully implemented.

Report informs citing BBC, President of the European Council Donald Tusk ahead of the summit of G-7 in Japan.

"EU stays the course on Russia, including economic sanctions unchanged as long as Minsk Agreement not fully implemented," he tweeted.

President of the European Council added the international law should be observed.