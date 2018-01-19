Disclosed possible cause of bus fire killing 52 people in Kazakhstan

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bus fire on the highway in Aktobe region of Kazakhstan, where 52 people were killed, could have happened because of the use of a gasoline source of open fire in the cabin, the version of a criminal nature and an accident is completely excluded.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan said.

"At the site of the tragedy, an investigative and operational group and a fire laboratory are working to establish the cause and find out the circumstances of the tragedy”, ministry said.

Notably, a bus fire in northwestern Kazakhstan killed 52 Uzbek citizens on a route used by migrant workers heading to Russia. According to the authorities of Kazakhstan, only five people managed to escape the burning vehicle. They had mild burns.

Yesterday, Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan issued a message that the owner of the bus is Mehdiyev Ordukhan Sabir.

"Bus Kassbohrer Setra Х335 РСМ, produced in 1989, capacity 59. Owner Mehdiyev Ordukhan Sabir, there is no regular routes in the list," ministry said.