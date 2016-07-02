Bangladesh hostage standoff ends, all attackers killed - PHOTO

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Bangladeshi security forces on Saturday stormed a restaurant where armed attackers took what was feared to be dozens of hostages the night before.

Local media reported that gunfire and explosions were heard at around 7:40 a.m. local time in the diplomatic district of the nation's capital of Dhaka, where the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery occurred Friday night.

Report informs, police near the scene confirmed to NBC News Saturday morning the operation was over, and according to police Rapid Action Battalion personnel on the scene all attackers have been killed.

***09:20

Two powerful blasts rocked the restaurant with hostages in Bangladesh capital Dhaka.

Report informs citing the Russian TASS, there were no immediate reports on the cause of the explosions.

Earlier in the day, Bangladeshi special forces have stormed the restaurant. According to media reports, at least five bodies have been recovered from the site and up to 18 hostages have been already rescued.