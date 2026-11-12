Deputy Director of Serbia's Security and Information Agency (BIA), Tomislav Radovanović, has been dismissed, Report informs referring to the local weekly Radar.

Radovanović's dismissal is part of the personnel reshuffle within the BIA over the past week. The changes in the agency occurred following information about the surveillance of the Radar editorial staff and other public figures.

The magazine writes that prior to Radovanović, the head of the First Directorate (responsible for counterintelligence, combating terrorism, and organized crime, according to Radar) of the BIA, Miloš Simić, was also dismissed. Radar calls the case "unprecedented" in the history of Serbian intelligence.

The publication claims that the main reason for Simić's dismissal was his refusal to carry out an illegal order to falsify records related to the surveillance of the magazine's editorial staff.