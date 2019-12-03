Denmark considers issue of selling Greenland to United States closed

Denmark considers the issue of possible selling of Greenland to the United States of America closed, Danish ambassador to Russia Carsten Sendergaard said, Report informs.

Earlier, US president Donald Trump stated that he was thinking about buying the world’s largest island – Greenland, which belongs to Denmark. After the Danish authorities called such a discussion “absurd”, Trump canceled a visit to Copenhagen.

“Yes, we have turned this chapter,” said Sendergaard when asked if Denmark considers the possible sale of Greenland to USA closed.

In his opinion, Trump’s interest in the island “fully reflects a growing understanding of the importance of the Arctic region”.

“Non-Arctic countries show a growing interest in this region. It’s important whether we can cope with this interest to region and whether we can do it through cooperation,” the Danish diplomat added.

He also ruled out that the interest of the American president may be related to the activities of Russia and China in the region.

“No, I think it reflects wider interest in the Arctic region. Because Japan, South Korea, Singapore and India are interested in it. The main thing is that we can all cooperate on this issue,” the Danish ambassador said.