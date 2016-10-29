 Top
    Close photo mode

    Defense Ministry: US Air Force Command apologized for close encounter with Russian jets over Syria

    They promised to carry out the necessary work with pilots after the incident

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/The Russian Defense Ministry said that the US Air Force Central Command apologized for US planes flying close to Russian jets over Syria.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the ministry's spokesman, Major-General Igor Konashenkov.

    "On October 17, the crew of a US aircraft E-3 AWACS pushed down by almost one kilometer from its height in violation of safety regulations and dangerously close approached a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in violation of all air safety rules in [Syrian] airspace near Deir ez-Zor," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

    Shortly after the incident, the command of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria's Latakia contacted the US side asking for explanations.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi