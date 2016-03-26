Death toll of IS bombing at Iraq stadium rises to 41

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi officials said Saturday the death toll from a suicide bombing at a soccer stadium that was claimed by the Islamic State group has climbed to 41, with another 105 people wounded, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The security and public health officials provided the updated toll Saturday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

The bombing took place Friday during a match in the small stadium in the city of Iskanderiyah, 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the capital, Baghdad. IS claimed the attack, saying it had targeted Shiite militiamen.

The bomber detonated his suicide vest late afternoon on Friday as local officials were handing trophies to the players after a local tournament.

A video posted on social media shows a local official speaking in front of a table covered with trophies and calling out the name of a player before a huge blast.

The footage cuts off with a big flash of yellow light.