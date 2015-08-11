Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll from heat wave in Egypt rose to 40. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, this was stated by the Ministry of Health of Egypt.

Only in Cairo 11 people died over the past day.

According to the Ministry of Health, three people died in a hospital in the province Qalyubia Governorate, three - in the southern province of Sohag, one person - in Luxor and one in Giza.

A total of 92 people were sent to the country's hospitals, 70 of them appealed to the medical facilities in Cairo.