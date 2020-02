More than 30,600 have been infected with the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China. The death toll has reached 633, and more than 1,400 have recovered, local authorities said.

Report says, citing foreign media, that Hubei recorded the highest number of infection cases (22,100 people), and the death toll has reached 618 people. Meanwhile, 817 have recovered.

More than 64,000 citizens who have had close contact with those infected are under constant medical supervision.