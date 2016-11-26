Cuban mourning: Fidel Castro's funeral scheduled for December 4

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Cuban government declared nine days of national mourning over death of former leader Fidel Castro Ruz, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

The mourning will start on Saturday and complete on December 4

“During the mourning period, all public events and activities will cease, the national flag will fly at half mast on public buildings and at military facilities and television and radio will broadcast informative, patriotic and historical programmes”, the government stated.

The funeral of Cuban former president and revolutionary leader Fidel Castro has been set for December 4.