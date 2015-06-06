 Top
    Court of Egypt excludes HAMAS from list of terrorist organizations

    Egyptian court overturned the decision on inclusion the military wing of Hamas in the list of terrorist organizations

    Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ On Saturday the Court of Egypt made a decision cancelling the earlier decision to recognize the Palestinian movement Hamas as a terrorist organization, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

    "The Egyptian court ruled Hamas out from the list of terrorist organizations", says a statement of the Agence France Presse.

    Egyptian court overturned the decision on inclusion the military wing of Hamas - "Brigades of al-Qassam Izaddin" in the list of terrorist organizations.

