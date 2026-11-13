Costa: EU forms united team to take part in Ukraine peace talks

The European Union will be represented in talks on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict by EU institutions and the E5 countries belonging to the Coalition of the Willing, European Council President António Costa said at a press conference following the meeting, according to Report's European bureau.

"Leaders agreed that our European team in the peace talks on Ukraine will comprise the institutions of the European Union and the E5 countries of the Coalition of the Willing. Our European team will continue to act in close coordination and with full unity," he said.

According to Costa, Europe must speak with one voice in all discussions shaping Ukraine's future and the security of the European continent. Asked who exactly would represent the EU in the negotiation process, Costa explained that the division of responsibilities between European institutions is defined by the EU's founding treaties. The President of the European Council represents the EU on matters of foreign policy and security, while the President of the European Commission represents the bloc on issues falling within the Commission's remit.

The European Council president added that the EU must play a central role in discussions on Ukraine's European future, reconstruction and prosperity. Security guarantees, he said, should be addressed within the Coalition of the Willing, in close coordination with NATO.

"But Russia must change course," he stressed, referring to the need to end air attacks and escalation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in turn, said that Europe's presence in the negotiation process was essential to protecting the interests of both Ukraine and the European Union.

She stressed that the EU would continue to support Kyiv and advocated providing Ukraine with reliable, legally binding security guarantees, as well as preparing a post-war reconstruction and economic development programme.

Commenting on the decision regarding European representation, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin described the agreed format as a constructive outcome of the discussions.

Meanwhile, Costa said that at its next meeting on November 26–27, the European Council would discuss Ukraine's financial needs for the coming year and beyond, based on proposals from the European Commission.