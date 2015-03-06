 Top
    Congressmen urge Obama to begin arms shipments to Kiev

    According to the letter, signed by both Democrats and Republicans, Russia violates international law

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the House of Representatives of the US Congress wrote a letter to Barack Obama urging him to allow the delivery of lethal weapons to Ukraine.

    In the letter, signed by both Democrats and Republicans, said that Russia violates international law, Report informs citing the BBC.

    Moscow insists on the fact that, Russian volunteers fighting on the side of the separatists, not the military.

    Earlier, the US president said that, he is considering the possibility of arms supplies in case if the crisis in the east of Ukraine will not be resolved by diplomatic means.

