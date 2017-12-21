Conflict prevention will be one of the priorities of UN GA in 2018

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The migration issue is among the priorities of the United Nations General Assembly (UN GA) in 2018.

Report informs, Chairman of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajčák said addressing the final press conference at UN headquarter.

Miroslav Lajčák summed up the results of main part of the 72nd session of UNGA and announced the priorities in new year.

He said other important directions next year will be conflict preventions and peacebuilding. The chairman of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly said about willing to hold the meeting on financial development.

Summarizing the results of the first part of the 72nd session of the General Assembly Miroslav Lajčák said that more than 200 resolutions were approved as part of the main committees. Majoritiy of them have already been approved in the plenary session of the UN GA.