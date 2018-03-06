CNN: US officials banned from supporting Trump actively

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Office of Special Counsel is the federal agency responsible for enforcing the Hatch Act, which prohibits

Federal employees banned from engaging in politics while on the job, in uniform, or using government resources as President Donald Trump is officially running for re-election in 2020, Report informs citing the CNN.

"This prohibition is broad and encompasses more than displays or communications (including in-person and via email or social media) that expressly advocate for or against President Trump's reelection," the guidance states.

But that changed with the announcement of a campaign manager for Trump's re-election bid and restrictions now apply.

The agency provided several examples of what federal employees may not do while on the job: "Wear, display, or distribute items with the slogan 'Make America Great Again' or any other materials from President Trump's 2016 or 2020 campaigns”.