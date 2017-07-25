CNN reports on possible resignation of Rex Tillerson

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary of State Rex Tillerson can leave office ahead of schedule due to disagreements with President Donald Trump, CNN reports citing sources close to the head of US diplomacy.

The TV channel reports that Tillerson has serious disagreements with the White House on issues such as building a dialogue with Iran and personnel policy within the administration. In addition, the Secretary of State called unprofessional the recent public statements of the President to the head of the Department of Justice Jeff Sessions, in which Trump expressed regret about the appointment of Sessions to the head of the administration.

Sources noted that earlier in conversations with close friends Tillerson said that he could leave office by the end of the year, since he was very disappointed with his work as head of the US foreign policy department.

However, before leaving, sources emphasize that Tillerson intends to reorganize the State Department. According to him, the department lacks discipline, and the employees of the diplomatic structure shy away from making decisions.