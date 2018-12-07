 Top
    CNN: John Kelly may announce his resignation in the coming days

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ / White House Chief of Staff John Kelly may announce his resignation in the coming days, Report informs citing CNN.

    In November, it was reported that  US President Donald Trump was considering the possibility to replace the White House Staff  chief, John Kelly, as well as the head of the office of the Vice President of the United States.

