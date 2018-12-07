CNN: John Kelly may announce his resignation in the coming days

https://report.az/storage/news/cda2a1ee0e401110a127a805f5ae9248/e2195f18-5812-4df9-904d-d8ac1a993301_292.jpg
Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ / White House Chief of Staff John Kelly may announce his resignation in the coming days, Report informs citing CNN.
In November, it was reported that US President Donald Trump was considering the possibility to replace the White House Staff chief, John Kelly, as well as the head of the office of the Vice President of the United States.
