Clinton promises 50% women in Cabinet

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Democratic presidential candidate former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton promised that her Cabinet would be 50% women if she is elected president during a town hall on MSNBC on Monday, Report informs.

Hillary was asked about Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s promise to have a Cabinet that was 50% women and whether she would make the same promise. She responded, “I am going to have a Cabinet that looks like America, and 50% of America is women.”

When asked if this was a yes, Hillary nodded her head.