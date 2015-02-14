 Top
    Close photo mode

    City Al-Baghdadi freed from militants of Islamic state

    Iraqi security forces recaptured the city of El-Baghdadi militants groups of ISIS

    Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi security forces recaptured the city of El-Baghdadi from militants of Islamic State (IS), Report informs referring to TASS.

    El-Baghdadi, located to the east of the city of Ramadi, the administrative capital of the western province of Anbar, was captured on Thursday.

    The city was liberated as a result of an operation carried out jointly by the security forces, the army and the Sunni tribal militias.Several terrorists of IG were killed,approves the vice-governor of Anbar province on security Caliph al-Aziz Tarmuz.

    Operation to liberate Al-Baghdadi began in the morning of 14 February, in response to attempts by extremists to attack Iraqi air base Ain el-Assad in the vicinity. More than 300 US Marines located at the airbase.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi