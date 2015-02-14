City Al-Baghdadi freed from militants of Islamic state

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi security forces recaptured the city of El-Baghdadi from militants of Islamic State (IS), Report informs referring to TASS.

El-Baghdadi, located to the east of the city of Ramadi, the administrative capital of the western province of Anbar, was captured on Thursday.

The city was liberated as a result of an operation carried out jointly by the security forces, the army and the Sunni tribal militias.Several terrorists of IG were killed,approves the vice-governor of Anbar province on security Caliph al-Aziz Tarmuz.

Operation to liberate Al-Baghdadi began in the morning of 14 February, in response to attempts by extremists to attack Iraqi air base Ain el-Assad in the vicinity. More than 300 US Marines located at the airbase.