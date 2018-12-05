Chinese government does not allow UN peacekeeper to camp where Uighurs are kept

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We are looking for ways to access a camp in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where Muslim minorities are kept and presented as official Beijing's training center, " UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet.

Report informs citing Turkish media that China maintains Uighur Turks in mass camps and does not allow the international organizations to observe it.

Notably, official Beijing presents these camps as a political-ideological training camp.