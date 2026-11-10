Stay up to date with the top news!

In January-October 2026, China's foreign trade surplus reached $1.04 trillion, the country's General Administration of Customs said, Report informs via Euronews.

According to the latest data, exports outpaced imports due to growing global demand for artificial intelligence-related products.

In October alone, the value of China's exports increased by 35.2% year-on-year to $412.3 billion, while imports rose by 41.6% to $307.1 billion.

The main drivers of export growth were semiconductor chips, servers for data processing centers, and networking equipment required for the development of AI infrastructure.

Thus, China has exceeded the $1 trillion trade surplus threshold for the second consecutive year. In 2025, the figure reached a record $1.2 trillion. This year, the threshold was reached one month earlier.