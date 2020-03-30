China: Passenger train derailed by landslide debris, 20 injured

© AP https://report.az/storage/news/ed4059592a23141c695caba116b41ac6/0b336871-6926-4e62-8f45-e74ab66f6fc1_292.jpg

A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central China on Monday, injuring at least 20 people of passengers and staff, officials said.

Xinhua news agency reported that the train derailed in Yongxing county, the city of Chenzhou, around noon. No casualties reported.

The train was traveling to the southern Guangdong province from the city of Jinan, eastern Shandong province.

A landslide caused the accident due to incessant rains for the past few days.

After the train hit the mass, it caused a fire in the power generation of the car, resulting in damages to five carriages and injuries to 20 people.