    China decided on a bribe, for which facing the death penalty

    This is stated in the decree of Supreme People's Court and Supreme People's Prosecutor's Office of China

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ In China the capital punishment, death penalty will be applied to the corrupt officials received bribes for the sum more than 460 thousand dollars.

    In the large-scale campaign against corruption in China the Supreme people’s court and Prosecutor’s office identified the size of the bribe, which entails death penalty. 

