China decided on a bribe, for which facing the death penalty

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ In China the capital punishment, death penalty will be applied to the corrupt officials received bribes for the sum more than 460 thousand dollars.

Report informs citing the Chinese media, This is stated in the decree of Supreme People's Court and Supreme People's Prosecutor's Office of China.

In the large-scale campaign against corruption in China the Supreme people’s court and Prosecutor’s office identified the size of the bribe, which entails death penalty.